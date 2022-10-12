Besides phones, wireless earbuds, and security cameras, Amazon has been heavily discounting smart TVs as a part of its Prime Early Access Sale. If you are looking to buy an Alexa-integrated smart TV that also looks the part, Amazon is offering a sweet $82 discount on Samsung's 32-inch Frame TV, bringing its price down to $398 from $480. With the built-in Art mode, the TV can display a beautiful piece of art when not in use. And there's even an Art store where you can download more art pieces from renowned and emerging artists.

The 32-inch vibrant quantum dot panel features an FHD resolution with a 30Hz refresh rate. If you don't have a lot of space in your living room or bedroom and don't care much about 4K resolution, the TV will fit right in with its relatively compact footprint. You get Samsung's OneRemote with the TV, which works over Bluetooth and IR. There's also a No Gap Wall Mount so that the TV can be mounted on the wall without any gaps.

Buy Samsung's Frame TV (32-inch, 2020) for $82 off

$398 at Amazon

Remember that you can customize the TV's frame with brown, brick red, or white bezels, though they are not a part of the package itself. You need to purchase them separately. Samsung's Prime Day deals are limited to the 2020 model of the Frame TV, but if you want the latest and greatest, Samsung.com has the 2022 4K QLED models discounted in its "Better Than Prime" deals.

If you want a larger screen, Samsung's deals are definitely the better buy as they're taking up to $800 off the larger 75-inch and 85-inch models. The 65-inch is $400 off, bringing it to $1,600, while the 55-inch is down to $1,300 and the 50-inch is $1,100. Unlike Amazon, Samsung is throwing in a customizable frame bezel for free, which knocks another $100-200 off the finished bundle. The 2022 model is a higher resolution and features a motion sensor so that the TV can come on when someone's in the room and save energy when no one's around to look at its loveliness.

Buy Samsung's The Frame 4K QLED Smart TV (2022) for up to $800 off

From $550 at Samsung