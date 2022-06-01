One UI 4.1 debuted on the Galaxy S22 series earlier this year and brought plenty of new features to that series and older phones as they were updated. Sadly, one of the best features from the update was absent from devices that didn't belong to the S or Note lineup, including Samsung's foldables. Now that's changing as the June 2022 security patch brings Smart Widgets to the Galaxy Z Flip3.

Last month (via Sammy Fans), a Samsung community moderator confirmed that the June 2022 update would bring Smart Widgets to all of Samsung's foldables and now the company is making good on that promise. The update is currently available for the Z Flip3 in South Korea (via Tizen Help), but should expand to other regions and devices soon.

Smart Widgets allow you to create carousels of widgets that can be swiped through on the home screen. It's similar to the Smart Stacks you'll find on iOS, although Samsung's implementation isn't as polished as Apple's.

This seemingly small feature quickly became our favorite addition to One UI 4.1. It lets you make the most out of your home screen by providing quick access to more widgets without forcing you to provision multiple pages on your home screen or shrinking the widgets down to fit together on one page. Smart Widgets can also scroll to what the phone thinks is an appropriate widget when it believes you'll want to see it. If you have an upcoming reminder or calendar event, or your Galaxy Buds battery is getting low, the relevant widget will slide into view. This feature of Smart Widgets only works with a handful of Samsung's widgets for now, but it's a good start.

The update should reach the rest of Samsung's foldable devices soon, and we'll keep this article updated as that happens.

