I don't know about you, but any time a new gadget gets announced, I have to see what it's all about — even if all signs point to a small refresh. For me, I'm always hoping there will be something that hasn't leaked, delivering that "wow" moment we're all chasing. A perfect example is Samsung's first Galaxy Fold, which mesmerized both my inner and outer nerd. Of course, the first version had its issues, forcing a delayed launch, but nearly five years later, Samsung has dominated the folding phone market with both book-style and clamshell smartphones.

Now on its fifth generation of foldables with the Galaxy Z Flip 5 and Galaxy Z Fold 5, Samsung has gotten the hardware and, for the most part, the software nailed down. So much so that the company may be fearful of deviating from its successful path as there have been relatively minor updates since the second generation foldables, aside from the Flip 5 getting a larger cover display. But in 2023, its competitors have seemingly leapfrogged the tech giant in many ways to put major pressure on Samsung for 2024.

A target on the king's back

Left to right: Google Pixel Fold, OnePlus Open, Galaxy Z Fold 5

Samsung may not have been the very first company to release a foldable smartphone — that distinction goes to the Royole FlexPai, though that device was definitely not made for the masses. After Royole came Samsung, then Motorola with its first Razr clamshell foldable. However, it used dated internals and had its own set of hardware struggles. All told, 2019 was a rough year for this device category, but in 2020, the Galaxy Z Fold 2 and Z Flip showed the company's persistence to get it right.

However, since those models, Samsung hasn't really made any substantial changes to its foldable lineup. I say this because the Z Fold series has remained largely unchanged since the second generation, aside from things like moving the selfie camera under the main display (something some may argue was a bad choice), updating the display technology, and finally removing the gap between the two halves when closed.

Samsung went from being the leader and innovator in the foldable phone space to looking out of touch in 2023.

The major change to the Galaxy Z Flip 5's cover display came after Motorola unveiled the new Razr+, which some critics argue did it better. Looking at other hardware changes that Samsung brought to its 2023 foldables, like the phones finally folding flat with no gap, are following the likes of the first-gen Google Pixel Fold. It's a bit strange to think of Samsung being in a holding pattern for innovation in its smartphone lineup, but that's kind of where we are. Because across the entire Galaxy portfolio, for the most part, there were very few changes from the 2022 or even 2021 models. This kind of makes Smasung seem out of touch.

OK, to be fair, I'm talking largely about the US market here, and Samsung has little competition here compared to other parts of the world. By resting on its past success, strong competitors have risen to challenge the incumbent leader. While the US is still lacking in competition on the whole, the clamshell foldable space is even more sparse with options. Aside from Samsung, the only other option is from Motorola. As I already mentioned, the Razr+ is a fantastic phone, matching the Galaxy Z Flip 5's price while going on sale far more often. Moto also dropped a second foldable in the standard Razr. During my review of that phone, I was surprised by how good it was for a price as low as $600 — $400 less than Samsung.

The Razr isn't just a cheap knockoff of what Samsung has done or even its more expensive sibling in the Razr+, but it's a solid phone on its own merit. It's doing things that took Samsung four versions of its Flip line to offer, like folding flat with no gaps. But Motorola also has less of a crease in the main display and offers a vegan leather finish to go with its 144Hz refresh rate, 30W charging, and water resistance. Motorola's Razr+ goes head-to-head with Samsung in nearly every category and costs less. As for the regular Razr, Samsung doesn't even offer anything in its price sector.

Getting back to the Galaxy Z Fold, it's here where Samsung really needs to step it up. Alongside Google releasing its own foldable this year, we got a relatively surprising entry with the OnePlus Open. When the Galaxy Z Fold 5 got announced, I was underwhelmed, to say the least, and was then considering trading in my Z Fold 4 for a Pixel Fold, which I had the pleasure of testing earlier this year. But with the OnePlus foldable on the horizon, I decided to hold off — and boy, am I glad I did.

I've used the Open for about a week now, and it only exasperates Samsung's contentment with its foldables. While I initially loved the form factor that Google went with for the Pixel Fold with a wider aspect ratio over the Z Fold series, the OnePlus Open lands right in between the two, and I am very happy with it. Aside from the shape of the phone, the rest of the hardware is fantastic and nails everything I want from a book-style foldable. However, I wouldn't be mad if it was thinner like the Honor Magic V2.

OnePlus knocked it out of the park with the Open and really highlights how far behind Samsung is falling in the category it made popular.

While the OnePlus Open is the first foldable from the company, it's hardly a first-gen product, as it is pulling a lot from its sibling company Oppo's Find N3 foldable. That device opens up a whole can of worms abroad. Companies like Honor, Oppo, Xiaomi, and others are creating very exciting foldable products that aren't available in the US or, in some cases, outside of China. In those markets, if you put devices from these companies alongside Samsung's offerings, it becomes very clear that the South Korean tech giant has some ground to make up in 2024.

Not all is lost

I have no doubt that Samsung can come back and show the world what it can do. I'm hoping this will be a blip on the historical radar and that we'll get new and exciting folding phones from the company. For years, Samsung was known for creating some pretty wacky products that eventually became the norm not only for its own devices but as inspiration for others, which is what it has done for foldables. But it's time for another round of innovation.

Not only have other OEMs surpassed Samsung's folding phone hardware, but also in the cameras and, to some extent, software. Both OnePlus and Google offer far better cameras in their foldables, not to mention what non-US phone makers are doing. As for software, the multitasking features on the OnePlus Open are some of the best on the market, especially in comparison to the Z Fold 5. Not to say what Samsung has is bad, but it's time to do more, and I know it can. Whether it'll be ready to stave off the wave of competition in 2024, however, is another question entirely. After all, redirecting a massive ship like Samsung can take some serious time to do so.