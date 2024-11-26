Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 Pro $189 $270 Save $81 Samsung's flagship Galaxy Buds 3 Pro earbuds pack all your desired features while delivering impressive sound and voice call quality. And this Black Friday, you can get the Buds 3 Pro for just $189, which includes a $20 Amazon gift card. Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 Pro + $20 Amazon Gift Card

Samsung launched the Galaxy Buds 3 Pro in July this year, giving its flagship earbuds a major design overhaul. While the earphones pack impressive specs, they were off to a rocky start due to their flimsy build and quality control issues. Four months later, Samsung has resolved all these issues, with the Buds 3 Pro standing out with its sound quality.

With so many improvements in tow, Samsung also hiked the earbuds price by $20 to $250. This Black Friday, Amazon is offering an amazing deal on Samsung's flagship earbuds, dropping its price to $189. Even better, you get a $20 gift card with the purchase, further sweetening the deal.

Why the Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 Pro are a steal at their Black Friday price

Thanks to its sound quality, the Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro already ranked high in our favorite earbuds list. With the Buds 3 Pro, Samsung took things up a notch, with the dual-driver layout delivering sound rivaling other premium and more expensive earbuds.

The ANC is also better, but the improvements are not significant enough. On the bright side, the ANC implementation is better than before, with Adaptive mode using AI to automatically adjust the noise cancelation level based on ambient noise. So, if you are in a quieter environment, the buds will reduce the ANC level to preserve battery life.

The Galaxy Buds 3 Pro houses three microphones in each bud, which, coupled with the new stem design, help improve the overall voice call quality.

If you own one of the best Galaxy phones, the Galaxy Buds 3 Pro is a no-brainer due to its Samsung-exclusive features. On flagship Galaxy phones, you can enjoy streaming music in Samsung Seamless Codec Ultra High Quality (SSC UHQ). Other features only available on Galaxy devices include multi-device connectivity, quick pairing, and 360 Audio.

The only issue with the Galaxy Buds 3 Pro is its flimsy build quality. Samsung provides a two-year warranty in the US, so even if you face any issues after a few months of use, the company will take care of them.

If you can look past the flimsy build quality and the wonky controls, the Galaxy Buds 3 Pro are a great pair of earbuds to own. And if you have a Samsung phone, the earphones are a no-brainer. Plus, there's no better time to buy them than Black Friday, with Amazon dropping the Buds 3 Pro's price to $189 and bundling a $20 gift card for a total savings of $81.