The Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra is an iterative upgrade over its predecessor. But the improvements it packs all deliver a more refined experience than last year's S23 Ultra. You get a flatter display with a higher peak brightness, a more usable 5x zoom camera, longer battery life, better performance, and more. However, early S24 adopters are finding the phone's display to be washed out even when Vivid mode is used. Samsung confirmed this change was intentional, but it appears the company will address user complaints with the next firmware update for its 2024 flagships.

Samsung leaker @UniverseIce claims the next Galaxy S24 update will add a new Vividness slider to the phones. It will allow you to boost the contrast and colors of the phone's display to make its output more attractive and punchy. As per the leaker, raising the Vividness slider by one will provide colors similar to the S23 Ultra. Raising it by two levels will match the vivid output of the S21 Ultra's panel.

Samsung's rumored solution appears to be the ideal solution for S24 owners unhappy with the display's output. In the past, the company's phones were known for their display's saturated and boosted colors. While this works great when watching movies and TV shows, it was a problem when viewing photos and videos. This is because the saturated colors were not close to the subject's true colors in reality, though they looked pleasing to the eye.

With the Galaxy S24 this year, Samsung decided to tone down the punchiness, much to the dismay of some S24 owners. Although some initially believed this was a bug or a side effect of the new Gorilla Armor glass, Samsung confirmed the toned-down vivid mode was an intentional move to provide a more natural experience.

Once the update arrives, you can tweak the S24's display saturation based on your preference. If you prefer more natural colors, drag the Vividness slider all the way down to retain the toned-down processing. Or slide it all the way to the right for more saturated colors.

Typically, major smartphones receive an update within days of their launch to address early bugs and issues. But despite launching over a week ago, the Samsung Galaxy S24 series has not yet received a firmware update. Still, whenever a new build goes live for the S24, expect it to fix many lingering bugs and add a useful Vividness slider to the display settings.