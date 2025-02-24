Summary Samsung plans to launch its trifolding phone alongside the Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Galaxy Z Flip 7 as early as mid-2025.

The device could be called the Galaxy G Fold with a double inward-folding design for better durability.

Samsung is also rumored to announce a Galaxy Z Flip FE, aiming at a more budget-conscious market.

It's only been a few days since Huawei's trifolding smartphone launched globally, but it looks like Samsung is gearing up to join the party. The company teased its trifolding phone during the Galaxy S25 launch in January 2025, and now rumors suggest that Samsung could officially introduce its first trifold device as soon as mid-2025.

The report comes from reliable Korean outlet ETNEWS (via Jukanlosreve), which claims that Samsung is planning to procure parts for its trifolding phone in April 2025, with mass production likely to start alongside the Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Galaxy Z Flip 7. Sources suggest the trifolding phone is being developed and produced alongside the next Galaxy Z series and could launch alongside them.

But, this isn't the first time we've heard about Samsung's plans for a trifolding phone. Last year, ZDNet Korea reported that Samsung Display had completed the screen's development. Now, with ETNEWS claiming that parts procurement is underway, it seems more likely than ever that a Samsung trifold is coming sooner than expected.

Samsung's trifold may take a different approach than the Huawei Mate XT