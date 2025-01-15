Summary Samsung is rolling out the first monthly security patch of 2025 to more of its Galaxy flagships.

The January 2025 update is live for the Galaxy S23, Z Fold 4, Galaxy S21, and Flip 4.

The updates address reported security vulnerabilities and seemingly do not bring any other changes.

Samsung started the year by releasing the third One UI 7 beta for the Galaxy S24 series. Days later, it dropped the January 2025 security patch for its flagship phone for users still on the stable One UI 6 channel. Continuing its impressive pace of rollout, Samsung has pushed the year's first monthly security patch to many of its flagship devices, including the Galaxy S23, Z Fold 4, and Flip 4.

For the Galaxy S23 lineup, Samsung's latest monthly update is rolling out via the CXL2 firmware. It is currently live in Europe, the US, India, and select Asian markets. The 380MB update is unlikely to contain notable changes other than patches for reported security vulnerabilities.

The Galaxy S21's GXLB firmware is also available for download in the US, though not for all major carriers. Even the S21 FE is receiving the build, bumping it to the January 2025 security patch. In the US, the firmware is available for download on AT&T and Dish Wireless networks.

As for foldables, the Z Fold 4 and Flip 4's January 2025 security patch is available for unlocked units and devices on Verizon's network. Oddly, Samsung has yet to push the latest monthly patch to the Galaxy S22 lineup despite the update being live for its predecessor.

Samsung has already published the January 2025 bulletin on its security update hub, outlining the 25+ vulnerabilities addressed in the new builds. This includes five critical vulnerabilities and several security lapses marked with high severity.

You can grab the latest firmware for your Galaxy phone from Settings > Software update > Download and install. If the update is not already available in your region, do not worry. Its availability should expand to your country in the coming days.

Galaxy S23 series

Galaxy S23: S911BXXS7CXL2, released January 14th

Galaxy S23+: S916BXXS7CXL2, released January 14th

Galaxy S23 Ultra: S918BXXS7CXL2, released January 14th

Galaxy S21 series

Galaxy S21 FE: G990USQSEGXL4, released January 12th

Galaxy S21: G991USQSEGXLB, released January 14th

Galaxy S21+: G996USQSEGXLB, released January 14th

Galaxy S21 Ultra: G998USQSEGXLB, released January 14th

Galaxy Z Fold 6

Galaxy Z Fold 4: F956USQS2AXLG; released on January 9th

Galaxy Z Fold 4

Galaxy Z Fold 4: F936USQS7GXLF, released January 9th

Galaxy Z Flip 4