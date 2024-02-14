Every month, a new Android security bulletin is released by Google, and each month, Samsung rolls it out to the dozens of devices it keeps supported. February is no different, with a new security patch available for plenty of new devices, from slab phones to foldables and tablets.
If you're using anything older than an S24, don't get too excited. The February patch doesn't include One UI 6.1, just the usual minor bug fixes and security improvements. Galaxy S24 users have more to look forward to, with Samsung confirming that the new flagship will get an update this month that will add a saturation slider to address the complaints of washed-out screens. The S24 hasn't received the update just yet, but it should be along shortly.
As always, we'll update the list of devices as the patch reaches more users.
United States
Galaxy S21 series
- Unlocked
- Galaxy S21: G99xU1UESAFXAB, released February 10th
- Galaxy S21+: G99xU1UESAFXAB, released February 10th
- Galaxy S21 Ultra: G99xU1UESAFXAB, released February 10th
- Galaxy S21 FE: G990U1UESAFXAA, released February 10th
- Sprint
- Galaxy S21: G99xUSQSAFXAI, released February 14th
- Galaxy S21+: G99xUSQSAFXAI, released February 14th
- Galaxy S21 Ultra: G99xUSQSAFXAI, released February 14th
- T-Mobile
- Galaxy S21: G99xUSQSAFXAI, released February 14th
- Galaxy S21+: G99xUSQSAFXAI, released February 14th
- Galaxy S21 Ultra: G99xUSQSAFXAI, released February 14th
- Galaxy S21 FE: G990USQSAFXAI, released February 10th
Galaxy S23 series
- Unlocked
- Galaxy S23: S9x8U1UES2BXAD, released February 8th
- Galaxy S23+: S9x8U1UES2BXAD, released February 8th
- Galaxy S23 Ultra: S9x8U1UES2BXAD, released February 8th
- Xfinity
- Galaxy S23: S91xUSQS2BXAD, released February 9th
- Galaxy S23+: S91xUSQS2BXAD, released February 9th
- Galaxy S23 Ultra: S91xUSQS2BXAD, released February 9th
Galaxy Note 20 series
- Sprint
- Galaxy Note 20: N98xUSQS6HXA1, released February 13th
- Galaxy Note 20 Ultra: N98xUSQS6HXA1, released February 13th
Galaxy Z series
- Unlocked
- Galaxy Z Flip 3: F711U1UES6HXAC, released February 9th
- Galaxy Z Flip 5: F731U1UES2BXAD, released February 9th
- T-Mobile
- Galaxy Z Fold 3: F711USQS6HXAF, released February 9th
- Galaxy Z Fold 5: F731USQS2BXAD, released February 9th
Galaxy A series
- Unlocked
- Galaxy A53: A536USQS9DXA9, released February 8th
International
Galaxy S20 series
- Galaxy S20 FE 5G: G781BXXU9HXA5, released February 8th
Galaxy S21 series
- Galaxy S21: G998BXXS9FXAH, released February 8th
- Galaxy S21+: G998BXXS9FXAH, released February 8th
- Galaxy S21 Ultra: G998BXXS9FXAH, released February 8th
Galaxy S23 series
- Galaxy S23 FE: S711BXXS2BXA8, released February 8th
Galaxy Z series
- Galaxy Z Flip 3: F711BXXS7GXAC, released February 5th
- Galaxy Z Flip 5: F731BXXS1BXBE, released February 15th
- Galaxy Z Fold 3: F926BXXS6GXAC, released February 5th
- Galaxy Z Fold 5: F946BXXS1BXBE, released February 13th
Galaxy tablets
- Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (2020): P615XXS7FXA1, released February 7th