Every month, a new Android security bulletin is released by Google, and each month, Samsung rolls it out to the dozens of devices it keeps supported. February is no different, with a new security patch available for plenty of new devices, from slab phones to foldables and tablets.

If you're using anything older than an S24, don't get too excited. The February patch doesn't include One UI 6.1, just the usual minor bug fixes and security improvements. Galaxy S24 users have more to look forward to, with Samsung confirming that the new flagship will get an update this month that will add a saturation slider to address the complaints of washed-out screens. The S24 hasn't received the update just yet, but it should be along shortly.

As always, we'll update the list of devices as the patch reaches more users.

United States

Galaxy S21 series

Galaxy S23 series

Galaxy Note 20 series

Sprint Galaxy Note 20: N98xUSQS6HXA1, released February 13th Galaxy Note 20 Ultra: N98xUSQS6HXA1, released February 13th



Galaxy Z series

Galaxy A series

Unlocked Galaxy A53: A536USQS9DXA9, released February 8th



International

Galaxy S20 series

Galaxy S20 FE 5G: G781BXXU9HXA5, released February 8th

Galaxy S21 series

Galaxy S23 series

Galaxy S23 FE: S711BXXS2BXA8, released February 8th

Galaxy Z series

Galaxy tablets