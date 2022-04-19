The Galaxy Buds Pro are Samsung's flagship earphones, with the Galaxy Buds2 sitting right below them. While the latter may not carry the Pro branding and aren't among our most favorite earbuds, they offer similar sound quality and experience as the flagship model. Plus, they are also a fair bit cheaper with a price tag of $150. Best Buy is further sweetening the deal by offering another $50 off on the earbuds, so you can grab one for as low as $100.

The Galaxy Buds2 pack almost all the features you'd want from a pair of wireless earbuds: great sound quality, ANC, up to five hours of battery life that can be extended to 20 hours with ANC off, three microphones for crystal clear audio calls, and more. They are also very compact and light and will fit snuggly in your ears. The earbuds are not water-resistant, but they carry an IPX2 certification, so they are splash-resistant. You can quickly top them off in their case using either USB-C or wireless charging. The touch controls can be a bit finicky, but that's about the only gripe we have with these earphones.

The Buds2 are available in five colorways, but the $50 discount is only available for the black version — there's a slightly lower $40 discount on other models. We've already seen the earbuds at this $100 price tag last year, but if you missed your chance back then, this is still a deal that's worth grabbing. You can even trade in an existing pair of wired or wireless earphones to get an additional $20 off the final price.

Buy Galaxy Buds2

See on Best Buy

The Pixel 6a might not inherit the Pixel 6's Motion Mode photos

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Share Email

About The Author