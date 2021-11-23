Kicking things off with the Z Flip3 and Fold3 in the One UI 4 beta

It's not quite December yet, but that hasn't stopped Samsung from starting to update the first of its devices with the new December 2021 security patch. Kicking things off this week are the Galaxy Z Flip3 and Fold3 running their latest One UI 4 beta.

One UI 4 beta 3 for the Flip3 and Fold3 doesn't add any new features (via XDA Developers), but that's to be expected when beta 2 already had feature parity with the stable release of One UI 4 that's currently available for the S21 series. The changelog does detail several bug fixes:

Version ZUKG

Bug fixes Changed screen brightness to lowest on boot An afterimage occurs on the left side of the screen when moving to home by pressing the home button Routine ended due to conflicting set routine When the main screen is opened, it runs at 60Hz Separation line remains after opening in split-screen After using the cover screen for a certain period of time, it is stuttered when unfolded. No Service (U+ 5G) after the call ends Some apps do not vibrate when notifications occur Kakaotalk direct sharing not working



The number of fixes and the lack of new features may indicate that a stable release is imminent, which would be in line with the Android 12 schedule Samsung recently laid out, listing the Flip3 and Fold3 as due for their stable updates in December.

As always, we'll be keeping this article updated as other Samsung devices receive the December 2021 security patch.

Galaxy Z series

Galaxy Z Flip3: released November 22nd

Galaxy Z Fold3: released November 22nd

Samsung's Galaxy Watch4 gives Wear OS a huge popularity boost Now don’t abandon the platform, Google

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Email