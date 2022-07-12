The Galaxy Z Flip3 is one of the best phones Samsung makes, thanks to its unique ability to fold down to half its size, making it easier to fit into pockets. It's become the go-to for people who want to try out foldables without going all the way with a Fold3, and now it's joining the myriad of other phones on sale for Amazon Prime Day, hitting the incredible price of $700.

Our review of the Flip3 named it "the first foldable worth buying," which is as accurate now as when it was written. The larger Fold3 is perfect for people who need a large device and are willing to pay for it, but for the average consumer, the Flip is a better fit. Having a large 6.7" for consuming media and browsing social media is excellent, and folding it up into a little pocket square is more than just a gimmick.

Buy the Galaxy Z Flip3 for $300 off

$700 at Amazon

Pockets haven't gotten bigger to accommodate our giant phones, and many items of clothing don't have pockets at all. While the mass of the Z Flip3 doesn't change, shrinking the overall footprint allows it to fit into smaller pockets and purses. That on its own is enough to swap some people toward the Flip, including my wife, who plans to upgrade to one when her contract expires.

The Flip3 uses its hinge in many of the ways the Fold3 does, although the smaller display constrains it. Flex Mode might not be the best way to enjoy media on the Flip, but it's excellent for using it as a tripod for taking photos or during video calls, and it especially shines when emulating old GameBoy Advance games.

The Flip3 is an excellent phone, but many of us would rather jump into the world of foldable with its big brother, the Z Fold3. If that's the case for you, you're in luck, as the Fold3 is $700 off for Prime Day. If you're shopping for a new Samsung phone and prefer something more traditional, the S21 FE is also on sale for only $490.