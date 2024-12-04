Key Takeaways Samsung is rolling out the One UI 6 Watch update for Galaxy Watch FE.

Based on Wear OS 5, the update improves performance and adds new features like Energy Score and deeper sleep analysis.

You can check for the firmware through the Galaxy Wearable app.

After a few months of beta testing, Samsung rolled out the Wear OS 5-based One UI 6 Watch update for the Galaxy Watch 6 lineup in late November. A week later, the company pushed the update to its 2023 wearable lineup, the Galaxy Watch 5. Now, Samsung is rolling out the build to its cheapest Wear OS smartwatch, the Galaxy Watch FE.

Several Watch FE users on Reddit report receiving the One UI 6 Watch update on their units. The BXI4 firmware weighing around 1.7GB already seems to be live in Europe and the US.

You can check for the latest Galaxy Watch FE update in your area from the Galaxy Wearable app. Navigate to Watch Settings > Watch software update and tap Download and install to download the latest firmware. If nothing shows up, you might have to wait for a few more days or weeks for the build to go live in your region.

Interestingly, the Galaxy Watch 4 lineup is yet to receive the One UI 6 update despite using the same Exynos W920 chip as the Galaxy Watch FE. In its original announcement, Samsung noted that it would gradually push Wear OS 5 to its older smartwatches.

One UI 6 will enhance your Galaxy Watch FE experience

One UI 6 Watch should improve the overall performance of the Galaxy Watch FE, making navigating around the UI much smoother. This should be due to the underlying tweaks Google has made to Wear OS 5 for better performance and efficiency.

Other usability improvements include faster horizontal scrolling, new Universal Gestures, and the ability to view all ongoing activities by tapping the bottom of the watch face.

Besides this, Watch FE owners will gain access to Energy Score, which provides a readiness score based on their physical and mental condition. It considers sleep time, resting heart rate, activity levels, etc., to determine readiness. You will also get more detailed sleep insights, which includes analyzing your heart rate, respirate rate, and how quickly you fall asleep.

A new Workout Routine option will allow you to create custom workout programs that suit your regimen and training program better. Plus, you can compare your present and past performance to see how you are progressing.