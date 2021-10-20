For all our complaining about smartphone manufacturers keeping the fun colors to entry-level phones — I’m looking at you, Google — gadgets feel a lot more fun than they did a decade ago. Sure, you can still opt for a slab of black glass and metal, but with blues, greens, yellows, and more available for purchase, why not add some radiance back into your life. With Samsung’s latest addition to the Galaxy Z lineup, it’s taking things one step further — complete color customization for its latest foldable.

Image Gallery (3 Images) Expand Expand Expand

Close

Announced today during Galaxy Unpacked Part 2, the Galaxy Z Flip3 Bespoke Edition is a fully personalized version of the clamshell original. Starting today, prospective buyers can head to Samsung’s website to try out the new Bespoke Studio, where you can build your very own smartphone. When crafting a Z Flip3, you can pick between pink, white, black, blue, and yellow options for the front and back glass panels, along with a black or silver frame wrapped around the device, all for a total of 49 possible combinations.

It’s reminiscent of Moto Maker, the unique color studio offered alongside Motorola’s first three Moto X generations. Samsung hasn’t gone quite as far as Moto Maker here — unfortunately, there’s no option for leather or wooden backs. Still, it’s an idea that has remained dormant since the X-series switched back to a more standard design in 2017, and we're excited to see it back in action. Companies like Microsoft have experimented with personalized gadgets, offering Xbox controllers with specialized paint jobs for a slight markup, but smartphones have stuck to pre-made variants exclusively.

And make no mistake — the price is higher here, though perhaps not as much as one might expect. The Galaxy Z Flip3 Bespoke Edition starts at $1099.99, with 12 months of Samsung Care+ protection included at no extra cost. That’s $100 more than the plain model, but factoring in a year of Care+ makes this a much more exciting proposition. Samsung is also offering up to $600 of trade-in credit towards a Bespoke model to help lower the upfront charge.

Don’t be surprised if we see more customizable Galaxy devices down the road. Samsung is referring to this phone as the “first” Bespoke model, indicating a future lineup of all sorts of colorful, vibrant phones to buy.

Image Gallery (3 Images) Expand Expand Expand

Close

It’s not the only news coming from today’s virtual event. The Galaxy Buds2 and Galaxy Watch4 now come in new Maison Kitsuné models, with matching bands, watch faces, and imprinted designs featuring the brand’s fox mascot. Current Watch4 owners can also take advantage of some new face designs, including “Weather Center,” “Info Brick,” and “Basic Dashboard.” All of these new styles are available today via a software update, as are new gesture controls and updated fall detection.

Google is only giving the Pixel 6 three years of Android OS updates That five-year promise is just for security patches, which is good, but also lame

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Email