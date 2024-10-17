Key Takeaways Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold 6 Special Edition will be slimmer and feature larger displays than the Fold 6.

The device's unveiling event is set for October 21st, with rumors suggesting a $2,200 price tag.

The Special Edition should address some common complaints with Samsung's foldable phones.

Several leaks and rumors have detailed Samsung's special edition Galaxy Z Fold 6. The device will apparently be slimmer than the company's current flagship and pack bigger displays. Despite rumors that the launch may be limited to South Korea and China, there is a lot of hype surrounding the foldable phone. A recent report hinted at an October 24th unveiling for the Galaxy Z Fold 6 Special Edition. It turns out the report was off by a few days, as Samsung has sent out invites for an event on October 21st.

Leaker Ice Universe posted an invitation video from Samsung on X for an October 21st event. It does not explicitly refer to the Galaxy Z Fold 6 Special Edition, but given that the company is done with all other major product launches, this launch event is likely for its special, slimmer foldable.

Interestingly, Samsung does not refer to this event as a Galaxy Unpacked, which makes sense, given that the device will only launch in limited markets.

Rumors suggest that the Galaxy Z Fold 6 Special Edition will address some common complaints about Samsung's current flagship foldable, such as the noticeable display crease and bulky design. Apparently, the device will be about 0.6mm thinner than the Fold 6 and sport a titanium frame for added durability. Its cover and internal screens will also get a bump in size to about 6.5 inches and 8 inches, respectively.

The folding display crease will supposedly be less noticeable than before, though it's unclear what adjustments Samsung will implement to achieve this. A recent report suggested Samsung could price the Galaxy Z Fold 6 Special Edition at $2,200. So, all the improvements mentioned above will come at a hefty cost.

Internally, Samsung's upcoming foldable should sport the same specs as the regular Fold 6. So, it will likely feature Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC coupled with 12GB of RAM. Some rumors point to a 200MP primary camera, a significant upgrade from the Fold 6's 50MP shooter. But there have not been any concrete leaks confirming this.

The Galaxy Z Fold 6 Special Edition could help Samsung compete with Chinese foldables

Close

Despite being a pioneer in the folding phone landscape, Samsung has fallen behind the competition in recent years. The Galaxy Z Fold 6 is not as impressive as the year-old OnePlus Open or Google's second-gen Pixel 9 Pro Fold. And it's not even worth comparing the device to foldables from Oppo, Vivo, and Xiaomi, whose offerings surpass the Fold 6 in key areas.

The Galaxy Z Fold 6 Special Edition could mark the first step in Samsung's journey to regain its lost crown. After all, the company publicly apologized to its customers and shareholders for not innovating enough.