If you're in the market for a great tablet deal, the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE+ has some big savings available right now. The popular midrange tablet is marked down to $450 at both Best Buy and Amazon. That price makes for $150 in savings, as the Galaxy Tab S9 FE+ regularly costs $600. If you decide to purchase from Best Buy you can do so at an even lower price with an eligible trade-in device.

Why you should buy the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE+

Source: Samsung

We think quite highly of this tablet, giving it an 8/10 in our Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE+ review, where we also declare it Samsung's best midrange tablet yet. The 12.4-inch screen is one of its main attractions. It checks in at a resolution of 2560x1600, and it's perfect for binge watching movies or getting creative with your own projects. You can also feel free to dig in with the Tab S9 FE+ anywhere you like, as it's got an IP68 rating for water resistance and dust resistance.

This tablet's hardware includes 8GB of RAM, 128GB of storage space, and a powerful Exynos chip. This combination delivers plenty of processing power for multitasking across apps and plenty of storage space for most users. The software, however, is what really makes the Tab S9 FE+ worth considering. It has some AI integrations that include Circle to Search, which allows you to quickly search for almost anything you see on the tablet simply by circling it.

When it comes to day-to-day specs, the Tab S9 FE+ can reach up to 20 hours of battery life, which is pretty impressive even for the best tablets. The Tab S9 FE+ also comes with Samsung's S Pen, which makes using the tablet for work or play a smoother endeavor. If you need a device for video chatting with colleagues or family, the Tab S9 FE+'s camera automatically adjusts to keep you in focus, and the large display allows you to continue working across several apps while you chat.

While the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE+ regularly costs $600, right now you can make it yours for just $450. This is one of the better prices we've seen on the popular tablet, but it's a limited time deal and the clock is ticking, so act fast to claim some savings.