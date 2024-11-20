Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 $1100 $1900 Save $800 Samsung's best foldable of 2024 — the Galaxy Z Fold 6 — packs modest but key upgrades over its predecessor, making it easier to use daily. If you found the high price tag a bummer, a massive $800 discount should make your purchasing decision easier. $1100 at Samsung

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 has its flaws, yet it is the best foldable you can buy in the US. The OnePlus Open is a great alternative to Samsung's flagship foldable, but it is over a year old and falters with its software support. The Z Fold 6 packs modest upgrades over its predecessor. However, they are mostly the right changes, including a lighter, thinner chassis and a more refined design.

The problem is the Galaxy Z Fold 6's $1,900 price tag is too steep for the little improvement it offers. Thankfully, Samsung's online store is making things better by dropping the phone's price to $1,100 as part of their Black Friday deal, saving you a whopping $800.

Why you should jump on this Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 deal

Close

The Galaxy Z Fold 6 packs small but important design changes over the Z Fold 5. The cover screen is slightly wider, with the overall device being slimmer and thinner than before. It is not the slimmest or lighter foldable in the US, but the changes make the Z Fold 6 much easier to handle in daily use. Another highlight of Samsung's flagship foldable is the IP48 dust and water resistance, an improvement from the IPX8 rating of previous foldables.

Like the best Android flagships, the Galaxy Z Fold 6 uses a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip and packs 12GB RAM. The 4,400mAh battery remains unchanged, so you will get a day of battery life at best. The charging speed is also stuck at 25W. Similarly, the triple rear camera setup is the same as previous Samsung foldables: a 50MP f/1.8 primary shooter, a 12MP ultrawide, and a 10MP 3x telephoto shooter.

However, the Galaxy Z Fold 6's strength lies not in its hardware but in the software. With One UI 6.1.1, you get plenty of foldable-specific features that allow you to make full use of the inner folding screen. There's also Galaxy AI, which can come in handy in certain scenarios. Even otherwise, they are a great party trick to show off to your friends. This is backed by Samsung's solid seven years of OS updates, meaning the phone has a long life ahead.

Given these features, the Galaxy Z Fold 6 is a great foldable. It is not as good as many Chinese foldables, but it still stands out in some key areas. The pricing is where the phone falters, as its $1,900 price tag is too hard to justify. Samsung's Black Friday deal on its online store makes things easier by dropping the foldable's price to $1,100 after a massive $800 off. This is for the Samsung-exclusive online colors, though. If you opt for a regular shade, the discount drops to $500.

For further savings, you can trade in an old device and get up to $1,200 in credits. You can save an extra 10% by placing your order through the Samsung Shop app. There are also attractive zero-interest financing options available, so you can pay in installments.