Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro $107 $230 Save $123 Samsung's flagship earbuds are nearly 1.5 years old but stand out with their sleek design, excellent sound quality, and great ANC. When paired with a Samsung phone, you get additional features like 24-bit playback and 360-degree audio recording. $180 at Samsung$107 at Amazon

Offerings from Sony, Bose, and Apple dominate our list of the best wireless earbuds. But if you are heavily invested in Samsung's ecosystem, the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro should be among your top choices. While the buds cannot beat the likes of the Sony WF-1000XM5 or the Bose QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds in ANC or sound quality, they offer terrific value for money. Amazon's latest deal takes a whopping 53% off the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro, making them an even better deal as you can get them for just $107.

Why you should get the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro

Samsung launched the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro in August 2022, over 1.5 years ago. By tech industry standards, this makes the earbuds old and obsolete. However, Samsung's flagship earbuds have withstood the test of time and have only improved since their debut. A firmware update in early 2023 added support for 360-degree audio recording with the paired Samsung phone. Another update later in the year introduced new amplification levels to help people who are hard of hearing.

The Buds 2 Pro will impress you with its sound quality, thanks to the combination of a 10mm driver and a 5.3mm tweeter in each earbud. Noise cancelation is impressive as well, especially given the sleek design. And Samsung has even secured an IPX7 rating for the earbuds, making them water-resistant.

On the downside, the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro's battery life falls short of the competition, lasting about five hours with ANC enabled.

Amazon's deal knocks the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro's price down to $107 from its MSRP of $230. The black shade is available for an extra dollar. If you were considering buying the cheaper Galaxy Buds FE, take advantage of this deal and spring for the Buds 2 Pro. They sound much better with a more effective ANC and are IPX7 certified. And if you own one of the best Samsung phones, the Buds 2 Pro is a no-brainer at its discounted price.