Although the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra is nearly 11 months old, it is the Android phone I recommend to most people looking to spend upwards of $1,000. Despite stiff competition from the Pixel 9 and OnePlus 12, the Galaxy S24 Ultra stands out with its big display, versatile camera, and all-day battery life.

With a starting price of $1,300, though, Samsung's flagship Galaxy feels a bit too expensive, especially with the Galaxy S25 series around the corner. Thankfully, Samsung is taking care of the problem with its Discover sale, slashing the S24 Ultra's price by a flat $250. Alternatively, you can save up to $800 by trading in your old phone.

Why you should jump on this fantastic Galaxy S24 Ultra deal

There's little reason not to like the Galaxy S24 Ultra. Samsung's 2024 flagship packs a super-bright 6.8-inch QHD+ OLED panel with 120Hz refresh rate and a peak brightness of 2,600 nits.

While many Android phones pack brighter displays, the Galaxy S24 Ultra has one ace up its sleeve. It uses Gorilla Armor cover glass, which can reduce reflections by up to 70%. You won't find this glass on any other device; once you experience it, there's no going back. Even better, durability tests have revealed that the glass is more scratch-resistant than previous Gorilla Glass iterations.

Apart from the display, the S24 Ultra's internals are its highlight. It features a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip, 12GB of RAM, and can be configured with up to 1TB of storage. While some Android phones may use an even faster SoC and pack more RAM, Samsung's flagship Galaxy uses its powerful internals to deliver useful Galaxy AI features. That's not something you will find on other devices.

The Galaxy S24 Ultra's rear camera setup is equally versatile. It features a 200MP primary camera, a 12MP ultrawide, a 50MP 5x optical shooter, and a 10MP 3x telephoto. For selfies, there's a 12MP f/2.2 camera with autofocus support.

The upcoming Android 15-based One UI 7 update will further enhance the Galaxy S24 Ultra's user experience, introducing several new features and smoother animations.

Considering all its features, the Galaxy S24 Ultra is great choice. Thanks to Samsung’s Discover sale, you can get $250 off — or save up to $800 with an eligible trade-in, making it an even better choice.