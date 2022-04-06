At the end of March, the April 2022 security update started rolling out to Samsung Galaxy devices in international markets. So far, Galaxy S22 Ultra owners in Asia and Europe have reported seeing the update. Now Samsung's extending availability to US users, with the new update hitting devices in the States, including the whole Galaxy S21 5G series.

Verizon updated its support pages for the Galaxy S21, Galaxy S21+, and Galaxy S21 Ultra earlier today to announce the new patch for Samsung Galaxy devices. Each carries firmware version G991USQS5CVCB. However, unlike the S22 Ultra's April patch that introduced many camera-related features — at least for the Asian release — this patch doesn't look like it includes any significant fixes or big UI changes. Instead, we get the usual performance optimizations and minor bug fixes.

It's become customary for Verizon to lead the update charge, but other carrier and non-carrier models should receive the OTA update notification in the coming weeks. Of course, you can always check for the software by navigating to Settings > Software update > Download and install.

We'll be keeping this post updated as Samsung releases the April 2022 patch for other Galaxy flagships and mid-range devices in the US.

Galaxy S21 series

