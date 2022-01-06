Samsung has been doing a pretty good job with its rollout of Android 12 updates. One UI 4 has already landed on a handful of Samsung flagship phones, including the Galaxy S21 series, the Note20, and its latest foldables, the Z Flip3 and the Z Fold 3. As 2022 begins, it's now also beginning to arrive on a handful of mid-range devices. The latest One UI 4 updates are now arriving in some regions for the Galaxy A52, S10 Lite, and Exynos S20 FE so that you can start 2022 on the right foot.

As spotted by SamMobile, Galaxy A52 and Galaxy S20 FE users in Russia are getting their respective One UI 4 stable updates now, with firmware versions A525FXXU4BUL8 and G780FXXS8DUL6, respectively. Meanwhile, Galaxy S10 Lite users in Spain also get new software, featuring firmware version G770FXS6FULA. Not only does this new update include a bump to Android 12, but it also comes with a bunch of cool additions from Samsung on top, including the company's own take on Material You-style dynamic theming.

The Galaxy A52 was one of Samsung's best mid-range devices from 2021, sporting a capable Snapdragon 750G chipset and a 120Hz display with a price tag below $500. The Galaxy S10 Lite launched as a cheaper version of the Galaxy S10, complete with a larger display and a lower price. The Galaxy S20 FE, of course, needs no introduction, having been one of the best phones of 2020. Samsung finally launched its successor earlier this week, timed perfectly with an update for this specific model. All three will benefit significantly from a bump to Android 12 — provided, of course, that the rollout goes smoothly.

If you live in Russia or Spain and own one of these three phones, you can grab the update right now. We have no information regarding this new software on other markets yet, but as it's usually the case, it should land on your device within the next few days or weeks.

