Tomorrow is the official launch date for the Galaxy S22 series, but many of those who managed to get their pre-order in on time got theirs a little early. For Samsung, it's likely time to celebrate another successful phone launch, and there's no better way to do so than with a day one update. All three models in the S22 family are getting their first patches beginning today.

As reported by SamMobile, the S22, S22+, and S22 Ultra are receiving a new update, starting with devices in Egypt and Afghanistan, bringing along February's security patch to ensure the phones are up-to-date from the jump. The site expects this new firmware version, S90xEXXU1AVB3, to arrive in more regions in the coming days, with some devices shipping with the February patch pre-loaded instead.

Unfortunately, this update won't help out with some of the bugs users have spotted so far. Earlier this week, reports of screen glitches poured onto Reddit and other support forums. Samsung promised a fix to arrive with an upcoming patch — presumably the March update that should ship within the next week or two. Hopefully, it'll also include a fix to help Android Auto users struggling to use their new phone with their car's in-dash display.

A couple of bugs aside, it seems like the Galaxy S22 series is a hit right out of the gate. Not only have reviews been positive, but it sounds like early sales figures are a success as well. Despite reusing older designs from the last two years, Samsung has clearly established itself as the company to beat in the world of Android.

