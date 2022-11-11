It's no secret that the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 is a fantastic phone: rather than folding from a tablet into a thick phone, the Flip folds from a 6.7-inch phone into a roughly 3-inch square that easily slips into the most impractical purses and pathetic excuse for pockets most women's fashion is cursed by. It's just as powerful as the "slab" phones you're used to lugging around in your back pocket — or worse, in your hand all your day — and while the cameras are a small step behind the Galaxy S series, they're still fantastic for taking photos for Insta or group chats. This all adds up to a great phone that feels cutting edge and fits your life better — and today, fits your wallet much better, too.

Samsung Black Friday deals have gone live, sweetening the pot for both regular customers and especially for those who signed up for early access to its Black Friday deals. With the exclusive Early Access discounts, you can get the 256 Galaxy Z Flip 4 down to as little as $50 for a 256GB model, or for regular folks, you can get it for as little as $80 so long thanks to enhanced trade-in values, or you can get the 512GB model for as little as $85 whether you get the Early Access deal or not when trading in two qualifying phones.

Before we start, these values are listed for the 256GB Flip 4 as the 128GB Flip 4 has both reduced instant savings and reduced trade-in values. It's cheaper to get the 256GB no matter which route you go with this deal. Here's exactly how the discount breaks down exactly for Early Access and everyone else:

No trade-in Early Access subscribers: $200 instant savings = $859 Z Flip 4 No trade-in regular buyers: $150 instant savings = $910 Z Flip 4

Single phone trade-in Early Access subscribers: $150 instant savings + up to $600 enhanced trade-in = $310 Z Flip 4 Single phone trade-in regular buyers: $100 instant savings + up to $600 enhanced trade-in = $360 Z Flip 4

Double trade-in: $150 instant savings + up to $600 enhanced trade-in + up to $260 "enhanced" trade-in (cracked phones valued almost as well as good condition) = $50 Z Flip 4 Double trade-in regular buyers: $100 instant savings + up to $600 enhanced trade-in + up to $280 "enhanced" trade-in (cracked phones valued almost as well as good condition) = $80 256GB Z Flip 4



A few further stipulations here, because great deals usually have great loopholes: trade-in values will differ between models because Samsung really wants you to buy its phone, but it won't give you the phone for free — that's what carrier Z Flip 4 deals are for. Say you have a Galaxy Z Flip 3 and a Galaxy S20 Ultra to trade in: you'll get a maximum trade-in of $995 towards a 512GB Z Flip 4 for an $85 512 Z Flip 4. To trade those devices in towards a 256GB Z Flip 4, you'd only get $875 to get you down to an $85 256GB Z Flip 4. So check your trade-in value on both models: you'll likely get the same price or better on a 512GB model over the 256 or 128GB models.

Grabbing one of the best Android phones on the market for these prices feels like cheating, but given how cutthroat the Black Friday phone deals are looking to get in the next two weeks, there may still be a deal to top it — though not on this model. This has to be as low as Samsung can go without literally giving these phones away.