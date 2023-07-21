Source: Samsung Samsung Galaxy Unpacked $50 Samsung credit upon preorder Samsung's next Galaxy Unpacked event is bringing us the latest foldables, wearables, and tablets on July 26, but if you already know you're going to be buying one of them, you can take $50 off when you reserve one right now. You don't have to put any money down or even commit to actually buying a device once preorders roll around; just clicking this link and putting in your email is all you have to do. So even if you're not sold on one quite yet, sign up today. Save $50 at Samsung

The upcoming Samsung Galaxy Unpacked on July 26 is going to be one humdinger of a product launch. Normally we're introduced to between two and five devices during a big Samsung launch, but we're rumored to have a whopping seven: the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5, Galaxy Z Flip 5, Galaxy Watch 6, and Watch 6 Pro/Classic, and the three sizes making up the Galaxy Tab S9 series. That's a lot of lovely new tech to go around, and even if you don't flip for foldables, the Galaxy Watch 6 and Galaxy Tab S9 will be vying for the throne in their respective segments.

If you're even slightly interested in the next round of Samsung products, you owe it to yourself to get your reservation in right now on Samsung's website. Whichever device you reserve, if you sign up between now and July 26, you're going to secure an instant $50 Samsung.com credit when you actually preorder the device. There's no obligation or pressure to make a purchase, so if you don't like what you see on July 26, no worries.

What can you use the $50 credit for?

Anything. For the first time, this deal from Samsung is also applicable to the product you're preordering. So if after the launch you decide to preorder any of the products, you'll get that $50 off the purchase itself. If you'd prefer to take it off a future purchase such as accessories, or a pair of headphones, you can also do that too. Samsung changed this element of the deal since its launch, and it'll be applicable after the Unpacked show.

For those of you intending to buy one of these devices, it's a no-brainer. Even if you're on the fence, we'd recommend signing up anyway just in case you do decide to buy one of the announced products. There's no losing out. Plus, even if you don't want a discount on the product itself, the $50 credit should easily cover a case, a Galaxy Watch band, or a new charger. If you need some help figuring out what you'd possibly like to buy with the credit, we've rounded up right here the best Samsung accessories for you to spend that credit on.