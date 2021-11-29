As much as we might dream of the Pixelbook replacement of our dreams, Google has yet to make it. It's not too hard to find premium Chromebooks these days, but if you're looking for something sleek and stylish, Samsung's original Galaxy Chromebook is the gadget for you. It was a tough sell at its original $999 price, but for Cyber Monday, you can grab one for $400 off.

There are two big reasons to pick up a Galaxy Chromebook instead of the usual mid-range $600 laptop: the design and the display. Both the gray and red models are on sale, but if you're looking for something to catch the eye of every passerby, the red model is essential. Of course, the real star of the show is its 4K AMOLED display. What this model lacks in raw horsepower, it more than makes up for with that gorgeous screen.

Not that Samsung's top-tier Chromebook from last year is lacking in the specs department, of course. An Intel Core i5 and 8GB of RAM are more than enough for Chrome OS, and 256GB of storage is perfect for downloading your favorite movies and TV shows. As a 2-in-1 machine, it's also great for productivity, even including a built-in stylus for taking notes.

While Samsung undoubtedly overcharged for the Galaxy Chromebook at launch, $600 is a pretty fair price for the best display you'll find on a Chrome OS machine today. Click the link below to reward your eyes with that 4K OLED experience.

