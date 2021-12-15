Samsung's flagship Galaxy S phones are among the best in the Android world, but their charging speeds leave a lot to be desired. While the likes of OnePlus and Xiaomi have launched phones capable of charging wirelessly at speeds upwards of 50W, the Korean smartphone giant's devices top out at a paltry 15W. However, if a new Samsung wireless charger spotted going through the FCC is anything to go by, it looks like the company will fix this issue to a certain extent with the Galaxy S22 series next year.

The charging pad carries the model number EP-P2400 and supports an input speed of 9V/2.77A, which is about 25W. The FCC documents show the charger (via MySmartPrice) was tested at speeds of 4.5W/7.5W/15W on the Galaxy S21 and at 2W speeds on the Galaxy Buds Pro. Oddly enough, the Galaxy Note10 was tested at 4.5W speeds on the charger despite the phone itself supporting speeds of up to 12W. Lastly, the images show the wireless charger will have a flat pad-like design, unlike the Pixel Stand that requires one to put their phone vertically on the charger. It is unclear if Samsung's upcoming wireless charger features a built-in fan for cooling purposes similar to the newer Pixel Stand and other high output wireless chargers.

While Samsung offers several wireless chargers for its devices, their speeds top out at 15W. That's because all of the company's flagship devices launched in the last few years only support 15W wireless charging speeds, including the Galaxy Note20 and Galaxy S21 series.

Rumors indicate the Galaxy S22 series could finally bump this up to 25W, which is why it would make sense for the company to launch a 25W wireless charger to go along with it. The wired charging speed is also rumored to get a bump to 45W. Presumably, this new wireless charger from Samsung will make its debut alongside the Galaxy S22 series in early February.

