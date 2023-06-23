Samsung makes some of the best Android tablets, with its high-end offerings packing impressive specs. For 2023, the Korean giant is working on the Galaxy Tab S9 series, which has been extensively detailed in leaks. Besides the yearly upgrades, the tablet is expected to sport IP68 certification, making it dust and water-resistant. But with over a month left for the next Galaxy Unpacked event, even the little details are making their way to the internet now. The latest leak surrounding the Galaxy Tab S9 lineup sheds light on its various color options.

Ross Young of Display Supply Chain Consultants claims the Galaxy Tab S9, S9+, and its Ultra sibling will launch in two boring color options: beige and gray.

Samsung is seemingly also planning a Tab S9 FE+ model alongside the regular S9 FE. Both tablets will apparently release in gray, light green, light pink, and silver colors. The FE variants might use an LCD panel instead of AMOLED to reach a lower price point, though Ross could not confirm this.

If leaked renders are anything to go by, Samsung's 2023 tablet lineup will look a lot like its 2022 models. The company is primarily focusing on internal improvements this year. It could have kept things fresh by offering new color options, but it does not look like that will happen. The Galaxy Tab S8 lineup was available in the same safe and dull colors, though there was also a Pink Gold option that could be missing this year.

Besides the Tab S9 series, Samsung will announce the Galaxy Z Fold 5, Flip 5, and Galaxy Watch 6 at its upcoming Unpacked event in late July.