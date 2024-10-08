Key Takeaways Samsung ends software support for Galaxy Z Fold 2, a four-year-old device that cost $1800.

The Galaxy Z Fold 2 was left off of a Samsung page listing all the devices that will get updates.

Samsung promises four years of software updates and five years of security updates for new phones.

Anyone who dropped $1800 on the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 will be left in the lurch as the company ends software support for the device. The foldable phone is only four years old. So long for reducing e-waste.

Samsung updated the list of devices it will support going forward, and the Galaxy Z Fold 2 didn't make the cut (via Sam Mobile). The device, which launched in 2020 with a hefty price tag, sold an estimated 2.8 million units, so there could be a lot of expensive paperweights coming soon.

Samsung's commitment to its premium customers

Samsung has promised four years of Android and OneUI updates to select phones, and five years of security updates. That promise was made in 2022. The Z Fold 2 has reached the end of a four-year cycle, but the abrupt end of support certainly raises some eyebrows.

The Galaxy Z Fold 2 remains a capable device. It features some great hardware and looks beautiful even today.

Snapdragon 865+.

Folding 7.6" 2208x1768 120Hz AMOLED display.

12GB RAM.

256GB storage.

12MP main camera.

12MP wide-angle camera.

12MP ultra-wide camera.

Side-mounted capacitive fingerprint sensor.

Stereo speakers.

Why is Samsung leaving this phone behind?

So why is Samsung ending support for this phone? A few factors could be at play here. The rapid pace of progress in the foldables market means more competition, especially from Google and OnePlus. There could also be issues with this device's compatibility with AI, a gimmick both Samsung and Google are hellbent on pushing onto every device.

It doesn't really matter what the reasons may be. This move is clearly intended to incentivize people to upgrade to new models, like the powerful Galaxy Z Fold 6.

The end of support for this device raises questions about planned obsolescence in the tech industry, where devices get canned prematurely due to the lack of software support. It forces consumers to update frequently, and that comes at a significant cost.

The most concerning issue here is the lack of security updates. This leaves the Galaxy Z Fold 2 vulnerable to threats. Anyone with this device should seriously consider upgrading to a new model in order to remain safe.