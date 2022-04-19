Who doesn't love being able to add a little customization to what they're buying? Late last year, Samsung made an attempt to fill the Moto Maker-sized hole in our hearts with the launch of the Bespoke Edition of its Galaxy Z Flip3 foldable. Shoppers could pick from a selection of colors to create a custom combination for the back panel that best suited their personality. Samsung's been expanding those efforts, roping in product categories like smartwatches and even its appliances. This week the company reveals its full campaign aimed at helping promote all these customization options.

First announced at CES 2022 earlier this year, the #YouMake platform allows users to customize supported Samsung products to their heart’s content through the many color and style combinations offered. For example, you can build a collection of similarly-styled Sammy-branded smart home goods that matches the overall aesthetics of your home.

A new #YouMake hub brings together participating gadgets like the Galaxy Watch4, Frame TV, Bespoke Jet cordless vacuum, and others under a single microsite for quicker access.

According to Samsung, the #YouMake campaign will roll out across to France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, the United Kingdom, the United States, and South Korea by May. That should expand to more regions across the second half of the year. And because this is Samsung, and we're in 2022, of course there's also going to be some metaverse component in the future — please join us in holding our breath for that.

