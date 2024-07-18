Summary Code found in Samsung's stock apps (Emergency SOS, Phone, Messages) hints at upcoming satellite connectivity support likely with Android 15-based One UI 7.

Strings found in the Phone and Emergency SOS apps suggest sending and receiving texts in Satellite mode will be possible.

Samsung Messages might not support satellite texting initially, directing users to Google Messages as the default app for this feature.

Apple introduced its Emergency SOS feature with the iPhone 14 series back in 2022. The feature leverages satellite connectivity, letting users send emergency messages or call emergency services when they're lost in areas with little or no cellular coverage.

Android devices, too, have an Emergency SOS feature, which functions almost exactly like its iOS counterpart, though it can't utilize satellites to get through in low coverage areas. This makes an iPhone 14 or later more attractive to hikers, backpackers, and adventurers in general, provided they don't use a satphone or similar devices.

To add to that, at its recent Worldwide Developer Conference (WWDC), Cupertino-based Apple announced that with its latest iOS 18 (currently in public beta), users would be able to leverage satellite connectivity for regular messages too, complete with end-to-end encryption.

Emergency SOS via satellite can be a lifesaver in certain situations, though it hasn't made its way into the Android ecosystem yet, but it's not forsaken. We know that Google might be working with T-Mobile to integrate satellite connectivity in Android 15, and its upcoming Pixel 9 might house an Exynos Modem 5400 as part of the Tensor G4 chipset, which can handle satellite connectivity. Leaks have also revealed what the UI might look like when you're attempting to connect to a satellite.

Now, some Samsung apps have also started offering hints at upcoming satellite connectivity support, and we're expecting to see support roll out with the Android 15-based One UI 7.

Emergency satellite texts might be locked to Google Messages

As shared by Android Authority, code found in Samsung's Emergency SOS 15.5.00.14 build, Samsung Messages version 15.5.10.39, and Phone version 15.2.80 all point to upcoming satellite connectivity support.

The instance found within Emergency SOS suggests that users would be able to send emergency texts via satellite. "If you call emergency services when you’re out of range or not connected to a mobile network, we’ll connect you via satellite so you can send an emergency text."

The code found in the Phone app suggests that users will be able to send and receive text messages in Satellite mode, and "Emergency calls may still connect if a mobile network is available near you."

Lastly, the code found in the Samsung Messages app was the most interesting. It indicates that Samsung users will have to default to using Google Messages for satellite texting, and Samsung Messages won't support the feature (at least initially). Samsung having to take a backseat here isn't surprising, considering that Google is baking the feature into Android 15, and Samsung is just building on top of it. "Samsung Messages doesn't support satellite messaging. To send and receive texts via satellite, you need to make Google Messages your default messaging app," reads the string of code.

We're expecting to learn more about Android 15 at the upcoming Made By Google event, and in turn, that should give us more information about when to expect Samsung's stable One UI 7, and the accompanying satellite connectivity support.