My frustration with Samsung’s Galaxy S25 lineup is amplified by how easy it is for the company to get by doing the bare minimum. It’s not so much that the company isn’t innovating; there isn’t a penalty for Samsung not doing so. I expected more from the Galaxy S25 Ultra for $1,300, and I’m not alone.

The smartphone landscape is not ripe with companies that could challenge Samsung. Google is doing its own thing, and Motorola is focused on midrange phones and fashionable flips. OnePlus has the best chance of giving Samsung any competition in carrier stores — it just has to get back into them.

Samsung is running unopposed

Not bad when you only compete against yourself

When a company comes out with its flagship lineup, I expect a bit of boasting. I want to see what the phones do better than their competitors and how the company feels it stacks up with its unique software features and hardware innovations. I didn’t get any of that from Samsung on the Galaxy S25. The company felt content to compare its new lineup to its three-year-old flagships, a massive disappointment. I hope a new $1,300 phone in 2025 will be a decent upgrade from a phone released in 2022, but Samsung made it seem like that’s all it needed to do.

It’s harder for enthusiasts like us to understand that most smartphone buyers don’t want to insert their SIM cards or set up a device for the first time.

The OnePlus 13 compares favorably to the Galaxy S25 Ultra for less money. The company is in its best shape in years, with fantastic hardware and a better software experience than in previous years. OxygenOS 15 is ready for primetime, and it’s disappointing that we aren’t getting the matchup we deserve in carrier stores. Samsung is running unopposed, and it’s starting to show with the company’s complacency and lack of innovation. People need to see the OnePlus 13 hands-on alongside the Galaxy phones to drive the competition we need.

People buy phones differently in the US

Financing is more important than you think

People enjoy convenience. It’s harder for enthusiasts like us to understand that most smartphone buyers don’t want to insert their SIM cards or set up a device for the first time. They want to walk into a carrier store and walk out with a functioning device they’ll use for the next three years without the typical hassles you’d deal with buying a phone online. Several people approached me last week and told me they are upgrading to a Galaxy S25+ because that’s what their Verizon salesperson said to do. It had nothing to do with specs or price. It’s merely the next phone, and it’s simple for them to switch.

OnePlus must be part of that conversation in carrier stores. I can rail for as many column inches as I want about the price gap between the OnePlus 13 and Galaxy S25 Ultra, but most customers will never feel that. The S25 Ultra is expensive at $1,300, but most users only focus on the monthly payment. They know they were paying $30 a month for their old phone, and here’s a shiny new model with some new features and better specs for the same payment — how could they say no? OnePlus needs to be in front of more customers with attractive monthly payments, and the only way to do that is through carrier support.

Peace of mind

You want to know where to go if something breaks

Samsung is comforting for casual users. They can walk into their local carrier store and find answers if something goes wrong. You don’t get peace of mind from buying a OnePlus 13 online, and it makes a difference. People’s phones are their lifelines, and the prospect of going without or significant downtime rightfully scares many casual users. Even if it's not a carrier store, Samsung offers in-person support through its Samsung Experience locations, something that other manufacturers do not match.

OnePlus wouldn’t put the resources into stores in the US, but I think being seen in your local AT&T and Verizon stores would be enough to comfort users. Every time I show someone my OnePlus 13, they’re amazed at what it can do for the price, but their first question isn’t about the chipset or amount of RAM; it’s where they can buy one. And once I tell them online, the conversation usually fades.

It’s not something most users feel comfortable handling on their own, and OnePlus needs to pick itself up from the failed T-Mobile deal and get back into stores. The company’s T-Mobile deal came at an unfortunate time, with OnePlus going through an awkward phase with phones like the OnePlus 10 Pro. Things are much different with the OnePlus 13 — it’s time for another chance.

Something needs to happen

The OnePlus 13 is a fantastic smartphone worthy of more attention from US consumers than it's getting. However, OnePlus will never see any real traction stateside until it returns to carrier stores in numbers, giving users an alternative they can see and touch. Until then, Samsung will do the bare minimum, knowing there isn’t a viable alternative for users of older Galaxy phones who want an upgrade after three years. Competition matters and Samsung doesn’t have any in carrier stores. OnePlus can do the job, but it has to be willing to make the effort.