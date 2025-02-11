Summary Samsung won Best Product Award for its E-Paper screens at ISE 2025.

Samsung's 75-inch E-Paper display is the largest and supports 5K resolutions.

Commercial E-Paper screens from Samsung will offer varied sizes, impressive resolutions, and advanced features.

Samsung is making some big moves in the e-ink space with its new E-Paper screens, and so the company has won the Best Product Award (via Business Korea) at the Integrated Systems Europe (ISE) 2025 event in Barcelona, Spain. Basically, this is a tech event for systems integration and the audiovisual industry, and Samsung's new E-Paper screens that range in size from 13 inches to a whopping 75 inches clearly wowed everyone at the event, scoring the coveted award. Keep in mind that this is still E Ink (the brand) technology; Samsung didn't whip up these e-ink screens completely on its own, which means the hardware is utilizing Kaleido 3 and Spectra 6 displays.

Samsung's 75-inch E-Paper display is a first

Pushing E Ink technology to the max

Source: Samsung

Unlike the e-ink devices we use daily, like e-readers and note-taking tablets, Samsung has its eyes set on commercial store signage for its new E-Paper screens. The 75-inch behemoth introduced at ISE 2025 easily trounces the current largest, the 32-inch Philips Tableaux 5150I color digital poster, and even the 31.5-inch PocketBook InkPoster revealed recently at CES 2025. Even more astounding, this 75-inch E-Paper display is based on Kaleido 3 technology, supporting 5K resolutions, and is rated for temperatures ranging from -15°C to 65°C, making it exceptionally suited for outdoor installations, ensuring images are visible from far away without having to worry about the next winter storm ruining your large (and likely expensive) sign.

Samsung also introduced a 13-inch E-Paper model with a resolution of 1600x1200, a 25-inch with a 3200x1800 resolution, and a 32-inch with a 2560x1440 resolution. The 32-inch is expected to go on sale in March for the European market, with 25-inch and 13-inch slated for later this year. No pricing has been shared at this time.

What we do know is that these E-Paper screens will offer rechargeable batteries at 5000mAh, two USB-C ports (one ideally for charging and the other for data), and 8GB RAM, with Wi-Fi and Bluetooth both on board for connectivity. A dedicated mobile app is also expected to easily update and schedule content, and it would appear this is all running on Tizen, utilizing Tizen Enterprise APIs.

Advancements in the field could see big things for consumers in the future

While commercial store signage is a bit boring unless you happen to own a store that could benefit from digital signs that use low power and can change images easily, advancements in the field are still a great thing to see if you're a consumer interested in e-ink technology. E Ink (the company) is known for moving pretty slowly, but in the last couple of years, color e-ink and e-paper screens have grown in popularity (after all, Amazon, Kobo, and Remarkable all introduced their first color E Ink devices last year), advancements are slowly growing more frequent, and now that Samsung has figured out how to create a whopping 75-inch Kaleido 3 display, it's only a matter of time before such advancements become cheaper to create ideally coming to the consumer space.