Samsung Wireless Charger Trio $48 $90 Save $42 The Samsung Wireless Charger Trio lets you charge up to three compatible devices at once, such as your phone, watch, and earbuds. It also has an LED light to indicate the charging status. $48 at Amazon

In most cases, plugging into a charger is going to get you the best results. But if you're looking for the ultimate in convenience, then wireless charging is the only way to go. Of course, if you have multiple devices, you're going to need a bigger wireless charger, and that's where Samsung's Wireless Charger Trio comes in.

Related Best wireless chargers in 2025 Because cords are so last year

This sleek and compact wireless charger has three separate charging pads that can top up your phone, earbuds, and smartwatch at the same time. And while this product has a retail price of $90, it can now be had for much less, thanks to a special discount from Amazon that knocks nearly 50% off, falling to just $48 for a limited time.

What's great about Samsung's Wireless Charger Trio?