Samsung 15W Wireless Charger Single $30 $60 Save $30 Samsung's 15W Wireless Charger SIngle is a great way to charge your phone. It's small and stylish, and the quiet fan keeps your device cool while it charges. It can't charge Galaxy Watches, but any Qi-enabled phone or earbuds case will work fine. $30 at Amazon

When wireless charging first became popular, it was just a slow way to top up your phone, if it even supported it, and nothing more. Wireless charging has become the standard for devices like earbuds and smartwatches, and most of our phones also support it. There are a lot of wireless chargers out there to choose from, but Samsung's are some of our favorites, and the cheapest in the range is discounted further for Prime Day.

Samsung wireless chargers are a step up from the rest

Samsung's Wireless Charger Single is a 15W Qi pad, which isn't anything special nowadays. It does differentiate itself, though. A cooling fan inside keeps temperatures low so your phone can achieve maximum charging for as long as possible. 15W isn't the fastest you'll find, but it's rare to see a phone that supports higher wattages, and those that do usually require proprietary chargers anyway. The simple design is also good-looking, and it is incredibly satisfying if you use a flip phone like the Z Flip 6, which fits perfectly symmetrically onto this charger.

The only downside is that it doesn't charge Galaxy Watches. Everything else will charge just fine so long as it supports Qi. We reviewed and loved the pricier Charger Duo, but the Single should be enough for most people at a much lower price. At $60, it's usually pricy, but from Prime Day, it's 50% off, and $30 is a bargain.

This deal presents the perfect opportunity to outfit your home with wireless charging pads. I already have two Duos and will likely buy a few Single pads during this sale. Prime Day is about more than just wireless chargers; you can see the best deals available here.