Over the past week, the Discover Samsung Winter Sale has been offering incredible deals on its best tech, including some amazing offers that feature Galaxy Tab slates for as little as $105. Its tablets aren't the only things getting major discounts during the savings event, though, and some of Samsung's best phones can be grabbed for upwards of $1,100 off in some cases.

Pretty much all of Samsung's Galaxy smartphones are on sale this weekend, including the newly released Galaxy S23 FE, Some are receiving instant discounts and free upgrades that can save a couple of hundred bucks, but it's the trade-in offers Samsung has that can bring in the real savings.

While these deals will be available over the weekend (and possibly even through next week), be aware that today is the last day to purchase anything through Samsung and ensure it arrives before Christmas. While that may not be a problem if you're buying for yourself, those shopping for friends and family should make the purchase today before midnight tonight, December 15.

Otherwise, Samsung's winter savings event features some of the best phone deals you'll find before the holiday weekend, so take advantage of them while you can! You'll find two of the best offers available below, but be sure to check out the Discover Samsung Winter Sale for yourself to see everything it has to offer.

Galaxy Z Fold 5

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 Free Storage Upgrade $1800 $1920 Save $120 Samsung is not only offering a free storage upgrade for the Galaxy Z Fold 5 from the 256GB model to the 512GB one, you can also score up to $1,000 in trade-in credits with a qualifying device. That's an insane amount of cash up for grabs, which means you could get this top-tier foldable for as low as $800 with the right device. From $800 at Samsung

By far one of the best foldable phones money can buy right now, the new Galaxy Z Fold 5 offers a powerful and versatile handheld. Both outer and inner 120Hz OLED displays are crisp and clear, and thanks to a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor paired with 12GB of RAM, it's responsive and built for multitasking.

A premium phone like this comes with a premium $1800 starting price tag, however, making it tough to buy outright for those looking to pick one up. Along with a free storage upgrade (meaning the 512GB model is now $120 off), Samsung is also offering up to $1,000 in trade-in credits towards the Galaxy Z Fold 5.

Galaxy S23 FE

Samsung Galaxy S23 FE $470 $600 Save $130 Samsung is discount both storage options of the new Galaxy S23 FE, taking $130 off each model for a limited time. Not only that, but you can also earn up to $300 in trade-in credits with qualifying devices, meaning you can snag the new Fan Edition of Samsung's flagship phone for as low as $170. From $170 at Samsung

The new Fan Edition of Samsung's Galaxy S23 offers an affordable yet still premium feeling handheld for those looking to get the full Galaxy experience. While it does include some slight downgrades in hardware and features to hit that cheaper price tag, it's by no means a cheap phone. It's powerful enough for gaming and other resource-intensive tasks, and the battery life is fantastic for the price.

Both the 128GB and 256GB options are on sale this weekend, each receiving a $130 discount for the time being. However, you could earn up to $300 in trade-in credits with a qualifying device, which drops the starting price of Samsung's best budget-friendly phone down to $170.

More Discover Samsung Winter Sale Galaxy phone deals

Like we mentioned, all of Samsung's Galaxy smartphones are on sale this weekend, but some deals are a bit better than others. Most of them are getting either a price cut or a free storage upgrade, but all are offering enhanced trade-in credits which can bring the total price down even further. That said, we've listed the rest of Samsung's Galaxy phone deals below.

The Discover Samsung Winter Sale is the last chance to get a good deal on Samsung's phones, tablets and other electronics before the holiday and year's end. We expect most of the deals available now will be around until next weekend, but there's no guarantee on that. Also, remember that today (Friday, December 15) is the last day to place an order and get it in time for Christmas, so don't wait too long to make your purchase!