After leak upon leak, rumor upon rumor, we finally know when Samsung's next Unpacked event is happening. The Galaxy S22 series and Tab S8 tablets are officially slated for an unveiling in just a couple of weeks.

This announcement finally sets the rumored February 9th date in stone, with a livestream set to go live at 10 AM ET or 7 AM PT. The invitation further teases the S Pen's introduction into the Galaxy S-series, with a script font labeling the company's flagship phones as "the epic standard." Just last week, Samsung announced reservations for the S22 lineup, promising an official unveiling in February for the "most noteworthy" Galaxy S device yet.

Of course, a new stylus isn't the only change on its way for users this year. Samsung's video teaser for the event puts the focus on photography, specifically highlighting improved low-light performance and promising to "break the rules of light." Although the company's cameras have come a long way over the last decade, its phones don't hold a candle to Google's Pixels. We'll have to wait and see just how far Samsung can push its devices.

Even with a little over two weeks left until Galaxy Unpacked, we know most of what to expect from the event. In addition to three S22 models, the long-awaited Tab S8 series is finally set to debut. If you've been dying for a supersized slate, you won't want to miss this event.

There's plenty of time for more leaks and rumors until February 9th rolls around. If you can't wait, check out everything we know about the Galaxy S22 and the Galaxy Tab S8.

