Summary Samsung's new Display Assistant app brings extensive display brightness controls to Galaxy phones.

You can individually control the refresh rate, adjust the brightness curve, and more.

The app only works with Galaxy S24 units running One UI 7.

Good Lock and its modules are among the best parts of using a Galaxy phone. Samsung constantly updates and releases new modules that allow you to customize system settings and behavior to your liking. Sometimes, it launches standalone apps under the Good Guardians umbrella on an experimental basis, offering even more advanced customization. The latest addition to this lineup is Display Assistant, which provides advanced per-app display customization.

With Display Assistant, you can set the screen timeout for each app individually (via @UniverseIce). This handy option is not found even in Chinese Android skins, which are typically feature-rich and filled with powerful customization options. To save power, you can limit the display refresh rate to 60Hz for selected apps.

Another useful feature in Display Assistant will allow you to bypass your Galaxy phone's standard brightness limiting curve. Instead, you can run it at a higher brightness level for longer. However, doing so will cause the device to run hotter than usual and extend the time it takes to cool down.

Additionally, you can tweak the adaptive brightness behavior and increase the brightness change speed to 2x or 4x.

Image source: Jeff Springer

With the 'Keep screen on' option, you can keep your Galaxy phone's display on for 30 minutes. For easy access, you can add a direct shortcut to this option to the home screen or Quick Settings panel. By default, Galaxy phones only allow you to set the maximum screen timeout to 10 minutes.

Use Display Assistant's Screen Curtain to extend your Galaxy phone's runtime

There's also a Screen Curtain feature, which "puts the screen in doze state." Seemingly, the feature will run your Galaxy phone's display in an extremely low brightness mode for an extended time without locking it. Samsung believes this feature will be useful to extend your phone's battery life when you need to keep it active for a long time but don't need to view the screen actively.

No other Android manufacturer offers such extensive display customization options, so Samsung’s commitment to offering this level of control is commendable.

Display Assistant is currently available in beta in Good Guardians on Galaxy S24 units running the beta One UI 7 firmware. If your S24 is running the Android 15 beta, you can download Display Assistant from the Galaxy Store. Alternatively, you can grab the APK from here.