Part smartphone, part tablet, and all awesome, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4's only real downside is its high price tag. Even if it is one of the best Android phones you can buy, not many of us are willing to pony up $1,800 for a smartphone. Today, though, you can grab one for as little as $150 depending on the device you have to trade in.

This $300 instant rebate deal is specifically for the 512GB and 1TB models, so right now the base 256GB model costs more than the 512GB. In addition to that $300 off, Samsung will pay you up to $1,000 for your first device trade-in, plus up to $470 for a second trade-in. So, if you can max the trade-ins out a total of $1,470 in trade-in credit, plus the $300 instant rebate, you get you a total discount of $1,770. This would drop your final purchase price down to $150 for the Galaxy Z Fold 4 512GB.

Of course, this deal hinges on what phone(s) you have to trade in. To max the deal out, you would need a Galaxy S22 Ultra 5G or a Z Fold 3, in good condition, and a second phone in the Galaxy S21 Ultra range. This would give you a $1,000 trade-in for the first phone, and $470 for the second. You can, of course, mix-and-match other devices for varying trade-in totals, just know that Samsung juices the trade-in value for the first phone. For example, if you have two Galaxy S21s to trade, you'd get a $700 trade-in value for the first, but only $315 for the second. So be sure you input the most expensive phone you're trading in first for the maximum bonus.

Samsung was also running promotions to add in instant Samsung credit, ranging from $100 to $350 at one point, but that seems to have been an error and removed from the deal at this time. If you're lucky enough to catch this deal with instant credit, make sure you use it during your purchase, as it's "use it or lose it" rather than a credit you can either use instantly or get as a code in an email after your purchase.