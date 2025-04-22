Summary The alleged Weather app from Samsung's One UI 8 skin has leaked online.

It features snazzy new full-screen animations.

Samsung might make such small visual enhancements across other system apps in One UI 8.

Early One UI 8 leaks suggest that Samsung will not make significant changes to the Android 16 flavor of its skin. Instead, the company might focus on getting the update out as early as possible to make up for the delay in rolling out One UI 7. A new One UI 8 leak now suggests that at least one Samsung app will receive a nice makeover.