Samsung runs a One UI beta program for its flagship Galaxy smartphones, allowing users to beta test upcoming versions of Android and One UI ahead of the public release. This way, the Korean giant can please users who want to get their hands on a new software build at the earliest possible moment while also getting necessary feedback and bug reports. Following the success of its beta program for smartphones, the Korean giant is now introducing a One UI Watch beta for the Galaxy Watch4 series.

A Samsung community forum post (via TizenHelp) details that the One UI Watch Beta will initially go live in South Korea on June 2, 2022. Going by the company's previous track record, it should also expand the beta to the US, parts of Europe, China, and a few other countries. There's no guarantee the beta will be available worldwide, but there's no reason so far why it wouldn't be.

Similar to the One UI beta for smartphones, Galaxy Watch4 users will be able to take part in the program from the Samsung Members app. Once the program goes live, users will see a One UI Watch banner in the app, which they must tap to sign up for the beta. Slots are usually limited, so if you are interested in trying out the next One UI Watch version on your Galaxy Watch, join it as soon as registrations open. The problem is, we don't currently know when that will be.

Samsung will also release a beta version of the wearable plugin to support the build. Samsung does note that it won't be possible to roll back to a stable version of One UI Watch on the Galaxy Watch4 if you decide to leave the beta program midway. Instead, you will have to wait until the company releases the final stable build. It will also not be possible to leave and re-join the beta program again.

It is unclear what enhancements and features the upcoming One UI Watch release for the Galaxy Watch4 series will pack. Since its release last year, Samsung has continuously updated its Wear OS 3 wearable with new features and watch faces. It even gained support for Google Assistant yesterday, with a rollout happening right now.

