Google TV is set to enter its Gemini era this year, introducing Google's AI chatbot to smart TVs. Not wanting to be left behind and aiming to maintain its dominance in the TV market, Samsung is reportedly partnering with OpenAI — the creators of ChatGPT — to develop its own AI-powered TVs.

Samsung TVs run on TizenOS instead of Fire TV or Google/Android TV. The company has already introduced several AI features to its flagship TVs, like Click to Search and Live Translate. It also introduced Vision AI at CES 2025 for deeper SmartThings ecosystem integration. However, Samsung knows these features alone might not be enough to maintain its technological lead in the smart TV market, especially against low-cost Chinese TVs.

As a strategic move, a Korean media report claims Samsung has decided to form an "open partnership" with OpenAI (via @Jukanlosreve). The two companies are seemingly working out the finer details, and nothing is final yet. The partnership can apparently fall through if OpenAI demands an absurd amount of money.

Samsung can use ChatGPT's model in its TVs to offer a superior context-based search experience. The AI integration should enable more use cases and previously unheard-of features.

With Google bringing a more conversational and powerful voice assistant to Google TVs this year through Gemini, Samsung is likely keen to keep pace by offering a similar experience on its TVs. This explains why it is considering partnering with OpenAI.

Samsung open to integrating more cutting-edge AI features into its devices

The report further claims that Samsung is open to collaborating with leading AI companies to integrate their cutting-edge technologies into its devices. Samsung already does with Google for Gemini, being the first to roll out many new features and changes to the AI chatbot with its flagship phones.

Last year's Galaxy S24 series used Google Gemini for on-device generative AI features, including text and image processing. Leaks suggest Samsung will adopt a similar strategy this year, with the Galaxy S25 gaining support for a new "Hey Google Gemini" hotword and featuring the ability to interact with third-party apps. It could also bundle a free Gemini Advanced subscription with its upcoming flagship phone.