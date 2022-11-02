Samsung has spent the last couple of years expanding its S Pen stylus support to the Galaxy Z Fold and Galaxy S smartphones ever since it canceled its Galaxy Note series. This year's Galaxy Z Fold 4 featured support for the stylus, but it lacks a dedicated slot meaning you need a case to insert the S Pen into. A new report says that Samsung originally intended for the Galaxy Z Fold 4 to include a dedicated S Pen slot, and it seems it may be keen to include one in future generations.

A report from The Elec (via SamMobile) includes insider information that Samsung met with suppliers in October, and representatives for the brand used the meeting to explain what it believes needs to change on its foldables to make them more popular. According to this, Samsung believes the core challenges for its Z Fold series are the weight and size of the phones, plus the durability of the handsets themselves. Samsung also believes it needs to reduce the crease on the screen for these handsets. Finally, it believes there need to be camera improvements.

According to the report, Samsung had originally intended a higher-spec camera module on the Galaxy Z Fold 4. It’s said that those plans were eventually stopped because they added unnecessary weight and thickness to the device. The Galaxy Z Fold 4 is already a thick and heavy phone with a 15.8mm thickness and a weight of 263g.

The report also notes that Samsung had originally wanted to include an S Pen slot on the Z Fold 4, but it doesn't share why it didn't do so. It's likely because it would have also increased weight and thickness of the device, but this wasn't confirmed in the meeting.

Most of these points are things that many know about improving foldable phones. Our major criticisms in our Galaxy Z Fold 4 review were around the size and weight of the handset, as well as the camera's quality. It’ll be interesting to see how many new iterations of its foldable line Samsung will need to improve these elements. It seems Samsung is focusing on the right areas to improve, but it's just unknown how it'll manage to make these better on future phones.