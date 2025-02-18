Summary Samsung Wallet now added support for digital car keys for Volvo and Polestar vehicles, catching up to Google Wallet.

Digital car keys offer better convenience and control through BLE, NFC, and UWB tech on select Samsung devices.

However, support for Volvo and Polestar is currently limited to specific regions and a couple of car models only.

Samsung Wallet is one of the two most popular wallet apps on Android, alongside Google Wallet. They each have their pros and cons, but the shared tangent is their tendency to constantly add support for new features. The search titan's solution already supports digital car keys from various automakers such as Tesla and Polestar, but Samsung's solution is only catching up now. This month, the company announced that customers in several markets will now be able to use digital keys for their Volvo and Polestar vehicles.

Samsung Wallet already supports keys for BMW, Mini, and Audi cars as well as offerings from the Hyundai-Kia-Genesis group. However, Volvo and Polestar cars have been supported by the rival Google Wallet since around mid-2024. Now, the South Korean brand just announced support as well, leveling the playing field. SamMobile notes this expansion in support was first mentioned when Samsung rolled out Wallet support in Belgium, Luxembourg, and the Netherlands.

Digital car keys enable conveniences like shared access and remote controls, all while giving you one less item to carry every time you step out. This feature works using Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE) protocols, NFC, and onboard UWB tech that enables precision finding you see on AirTags. So, the new additions are supported on most newer Samsung devices, including the Galaxy S20 range and newer, and from the Galaxy Note 20 series and up. On the foldable side, Volvo and Polestar digital keys are coming to all devices released after the Galaxy Z Fold 2 and Z Flip 5G lines.

Limited device and vehicle support for now

More to follow