For college students, being on the go is a way of life — and that means remembering to take their student ID along with them. Over the past few years, apps like Google Wallet have started giving students the ability to add IDs to their phones' digital wallet. Schools have been doing their part, too, building infrastructure around campuses to promote using digital IDs, like NFC dorm room locks and classroom check-ins. This week, Samsung starts getting in on the action, as Samsung Wallet adds support for student IDs at select colleges around the US.

Students who attend universities such as Penn State, the University of Florida, Central Michigan University, and University of North Alabama can begin adding their student IDs to their Samsung Wallet. Samsung says students can contact their schools directly to find out if they can use the app for their schools IDs. College-goers will initially be able to use Samsung Wallet for their IDs at some 68 campuses across the US.

After absorbing most of what was Samsung Pay, Samsung initially released its Wallet app to Samsung phone users in the US and South Korea in June 2022. As of 2023, residents from 29 countries can download and use the app on Android devices, as eight countries were added in January.

Samsung Wallet, like any mobile wallet app, aims to make life easier for people with many debit cards, credit cards, IDs, and tickets. The South Korean company is working with Transact Campus to implement its student ID support, which partners with over 1,800 universities across the world.

Google Wallet also uses Transact Campus, in addition to CBORD, as technology partners for its own digital ID solution. That sets Samsung up to start fighting for market share, but Google's got a big head start here, having added support for student IDs back in 2020 when it was still Google Pay.

We love checking out the latest innovations that make life easier for university students, but it remains to be seen if this effort will ultimately help Samsung boost its wallet’s user base. We're also curious to see just how many schools join the list of compatible institution.