Shortly after Google announced the rerelease of Google Wallet as the one place where you can store all your payment cards, documents, and passes, Samsung followed in its footsteps by combining Pay and Pass into one single service called Samsung Wallet, too. In contrast to Google, Samsung seems to be much quicker in rolling out the new service, though. The Wallet app is now available for download in the Galaxy Store, while Google Wallet is still nowhere to be seen.

As spotted by SamMobile, the Wallet app is now in the Galaxy Store, taking over the listing for Samsung Pay, which previously lived at the same URL. This means that instead of creating a brand-new app, Samsung has opted to make Wallet an update to the existing Pay app, which should ease the transition for everyone.

The new Wallet app is your central place to store all of your payment cards, boarding passes, tickets, ID cards, health or vaccine records, and even passwords and cryptocurrency credentials. For a few select cars, you can also store your key. This makes the Wallet app a true replacement for your wallet, at least once authorities and other third parties have made sure that all of their data can be added to Wallet. Everything is secured by Samsung Knox, the company's secure environment for its mobile devices. Depending on which data you want to access, you need to authenticate via biometrics or your screen lock PIN first.

The new unified service is rolling out in the US, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, and the UK. If you don’t want to seek out the application actively, Samsung will prompt you to update to the new service when you open the Pay or Pass app at some point. Wallet is available for all Samsung phones running Android 9 Pie or higher.

Meanwhile, Google Wallet hasn't made it into the public just yet, despite Google announcing it with much fanfare during Google I/O 2022 in May.