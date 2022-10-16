Earlier this year, Samsung made good on its plans to make Samsung Pay and Samsung Pass more versatile by having them move in together. Using the Samsung Wallet app, the company hopes to make it easier to access all your virtual IDs, passes, and cards in one place. The app is available in eight countries already, but a new wave featuring 13 more countries is set to kick off by the end of this year.

Through the next couple of months, Samsung will launch the Wallet app in Bahrain, Denmark, Finland, Kazakhstan, Kuwait, Norway, Oman, Qatar, South Africa, Sweden, Switzerland, Vietnam, and the UAE (via SamMobile). These are beside the markets where the app is already available — China, France, Germany, Italy, Korea, Spain, the UK, and the US.

All of this means that India will miss out on Samsung Wallet until after the champagne pops open for 2023.

Samsung Wallet allows users to make payments with their credit or debit cards and manage their access to membership cards, boarding passes, and even cryptocurrency wallets.

Wallet can even store personal ID cards and government-issued documents like driver’s licenses and protect their access by requiring biometric authentication to unlock the app. It's a couple of steps ahead of what Google has to offer with Google Wallet, but the challenges of offering digital driver's licenses is a worldwide one.

The app is available on the Google Play Store and Samsung’s own Galaxy Store for apps.