Summary Samsung's S25 early reservation pre-order promotions differ greatly between the US and Canada.

In the US, Samsung is offering a $50 Samsung credit usable only on accessories during pre-order, while Samsung Canada offers a $100 e-voucher applicable directly to the phone's purchase price.

Samsung Canada's promotion, however, does require you to provide significantly more personal information.

Earlier this week, Samsung finally announced January 22 as the official Unpacked date — something that we, and potentially even you, if you're a regular AP reader, have known since early December last year.

As part of its announcement, the South Korean tech giant shared an early reservation deal that promises $50 in Samsung credits if you purchase an S25 series device during its pre-order window. The early reservation deal, however, is objectively worse than the promotion available north of the border in Canada — not only in monetary terms, but also based on the attached terms and conditions.

In Samsung US' case, you can currently reserve a Galaxy S25 series device on the tech giant's early reservation page, and if you choose to go through with your order during the S25 series' pre-order window, you get $50 in Samsung credits that you can not spend on the pre-order device itself. So, essentially, the promotion won't make your S25 series device any cheaper, but it will allow you to purchase other "eligible" products with the $50 credit. Samsung didn't explicitly mention what products qualify, though judging from the tech giant's similar promotion last year, eligible products likely include cases, chargers, earbuds, and/or wearables.

Additionally, the terms clearly indicate that the $50 credit "must be used at the time of pre-order purchase towards purchasing additional eligible products," which means you'll lose the $50 if you don't spend it when you're pre-ordering an S25 series device.

Pre-order from Samsung Canada if it's viable for you

Source: Samsung

In Samsung Canada's case, however, the tech giant is offering a $100 e-voucher to those who register now. That, in itself, is better than Samsung US' $50 promotion, but there's more. The Canadian promotion page clearly mentions that the voucher can be applied to the "latest Galaxy launch Smartphone during the Offer Period."

The "Offer Period" mentioned is defined as running from Jan 22 through Feb 9, during which time, the Galaxy S25 series will be the "latest Galaxy launch Smartphone," effectively providing a direct $100 discount on your new phone.

It's worth noting, however, that in Samsung US' case, you only need to give the tech giant your name, and email address, with your mobile number listed as optional. Samsung Canada, on the other hand, is collecting more data.

To earn the $100 e-voucher, Samsung Canada needs your full name, email, phone number, postal code, and an answer to the following questions:

Which smartphone are you currently using?

How long have you been using your current device?

Which product category are you interested in?

Which smartphone features do you think would benefit from AI?

TL;DR Samsung Canada's early Unpacked reservation promotion offers double the value of Samsung US', complete with fewer restrictions. The only downside is that it comes at the cost of providing significantly more personal information.