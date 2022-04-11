Last year, Samsung released the Expert RAW app for the Galaxy S21 Ultra, giving users greater access to the phone's cameras and better control over their photos. The app received a January update that fixed several bugs and introduced support for High-Efficiency RAW, a format that reduces the amount of space these otherwise huge RAW files take up. Samsung is now releasing a new update to improve low-light performance.

The changelog for version 1.0.01 mentions enhanced photo clarity in very low-light situations, per SamMobile. It's not a massive update, but it's a welcome one nonetheless. Unfortunately, there aren't many Samsung phones with support for the app — unless you're using an S21 Ultra or any of the Galaxy S22 series phones, you won't be seeing this update. That said, owners of the Galaxy Z Fold3, Galaxy Z Fold2, Galaxy Note20 Ultra, and Galaxy S20 Ultra should get it in the coming months based on the supported devices list Samsung released last month.

For the uninitiated, Expert RAW is a powerful camera app for select Samsung devices that offers many advanced shooting features. It uses your phone's HDR to post-process photos and save a regular JPEG copy alongside a multi-frame RAW file. It also has a deep integration with Adobe Lightroom, allowing you to edit images to your liking via a shortcut.

If you own any of the devices mentioned above and have the Expert RAW app already installed, you can check for the update via the Samsung Galaxy Store.

