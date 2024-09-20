Key Takeaways Samsung's audio equalizer received a redesign in the One UI 6.1.1 update that is rolling out to certain Galaxy devices now.

The new equalizer displays presets as tappable chips, opening up room for larger sliders along with brief descriptions for each preset.

New equalizer preset names, such as Smooth, Clear, Bass Boost, Dynamic, and Treble Boost, were also added.

Samsung is known for its consistent efforts to enhance user experience through software upgrades. The latest One UI 6.1.1 update is no exception, bringing a slew of improvements to Galaxy devices. Among these updates, a subtle yet significant enhancement has been made to the audio equalizer, promising a richer sound experience for users. But what exactly has changed, and how can you take advantage of this new feature?

As spotted by X/Twitter user Tarun Vats, the update gives Samsung's audio equalizer a makeover and adds a touch of new functionality under Settings → Sounds and vibration → Sound quality and effects → Equalizer. Now, instead of the presets being arranged in a list with radial selectors to switch between them, they're simple chips that you can tap to select. This frees up more room for the sliders, which have gotten bigger, and Samsung has now added a brief description at the bottom of the UI for the selected preset.

Additionally, the update includes new names for equalizer options, including Smooth, Clear, Bass Boost, Dynamic, and Treble Boost. This should make it easier for users to optimize their listening experience while keeping terminology synced across multiple device types.

Samsung's One UI 6 equalizer (left) versus the One UI 6.1.1 equalizer (right)

Which devices are supported for this update?

The One UI 6.1.1 update is currently being rolled out to a range of Galaxy devices, including the Galaxy S22, S23, and S24 series. Users can check for the update by going to Settings → Software update and tapping Download and install to see if the update is available for their device. This update is part of Samsung’s ongoing efforts to improve the overall user experience by adding new features and refining existing ones.

Recent updates include other AI enhancements

This update comes on the heels of several other recent developments in the Galaxy ecosystem. For instance, the One UI 6.1.1 update also brings enhancements to multitasking and productivity, particularly for devices like the Galaxy Z Fold series. Additionally, Samsung has been focusing on improving the AI capabilities of its devices, with new features like Note Assist in Samsung Notes and Magic Composer for generative AI-assisted messaging also being available. These improvements are part of Samsung’s broader strategy to stay competitive in the ever-evolving smartphone market.

Whether you’re watching videos, listening to music, or making calls, this new feature promises to deliver clearer and more balanced audio. As Samsung continues to roll out updates and introduce new features, Galaxy users can look forward to an increasingly refined and enjoyable experience.