Samsung's latest smartwatches are some of its best yet, but that doesn't mean there's no room for improvement. The company announced a new update for the Galaxy Watch4 and Watch4 Classic today as part of Galaxy Unpacked Part 2, and it's surprisingly feature-packed.

By far, the most significant improvement in today's patch has to be Samsung's selection of fresh watch faces. "Info Brick" and "Basic Dashboard" both deliver a ton of easily accessible information to your wrist, all visible from a quick glance. The former focuses specifically on health and fitness stats — step count, heart rate, exercise logs — while the latter includes local temperatures and various time zones. "Weather Center" delivers current and future conditions with matching backdrops, while "Live Wallpaper" keeps things simple and clean with some stylish motion graphics.

But let's be honest — the most exciting addition here is the inclusion of GIF support in the "My Photo+" watch face. No longer will you have to settle for still images of your pets — or, you know, all of your favorite memes. The "Animals" face now includes Complications along the ring for extra information, while the Steps Challenge UI features new animations when you win or lose a competition.

If you've already found a watch face you love, don't worry — you aren't left out of the fun. Samsung has added customizable sensitivity for fall detection, along with a knock-knock gesture that you can use to open apps, create a reminder, or turn on a light. This update is coming to Bluetooth-only Galaxy Watch4 devices starting today, with an update to the LTE variants coming soon.

