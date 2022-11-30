Samsung’s Good Lock suite brings several useful capabilities to existing hardware, like the Back Tap gesture and easier file transfers. If you have used these apps, they can make everyday tasks a breeze, and Samsung regularly updates them as well. Many Good Lock modules are now receiving updates to support Samsung’s One UI 5 based on Android 13. This time, the update for the Dropship app simplifies platform-agnostic file sharing, as well as bringing other handy feature improvements and bug fixes.

The Dropship module was a part of Good Lock for One UI 5, originally released only in South Korea. It has since made its worldwide debut. SamMobile reports the new update bearing version number 0.9.2 won’t run on Samsung devices that aren’t running One UI 5.

This update includes new features for Dropship, including text-to-file sharing, a coordinate sharing page in the send/receive list, and copy-pasting — all of which were only available in the Send menu. The app is also gaining support for Phone Link, alongside several bug fixes related to issues with file and page uploading, media rearrangement, and profile pictures for user accounts. The addition of Phone Link means connecting your Galaxy device to a computer is easier than ever.

To install this update, make sure you’re running One UI 5 on your Samsung, and then head over to the Galaxy Store. Use the Update option under Menu to check for Good Lock module updates and install the one for Dropship.